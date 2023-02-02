Atom Investors LP Grows Stock Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,288 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.12% of Fossil Group worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 116.0% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 99.9% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 32,570 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.83. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The accessories brand company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $436.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.