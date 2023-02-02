Atom Investors LP Buys New Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,927,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 337,000 shares during the period. Washington University acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

