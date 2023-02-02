Atlas Capital Resources Gp Llc Purchases 1,190,476 Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) Director Atlas Capital Resources Gp Llc bought 1,190,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,190,476 shares in the company, valued at $999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greenidge Generation Stock Performance

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.91. 6,023,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,026. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 121.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GREE. B. Riley cut their target price on Greenidge Generation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 175,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 155,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 554.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 81,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

