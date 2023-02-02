AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Boosted by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,518 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up about 2.2% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $38,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

Shares of AZN stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,884. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

