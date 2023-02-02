Astar Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.14 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Astar has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $95.14 million and $15.01 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

