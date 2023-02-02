AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.93). Approximately 187,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 84,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.60 ($0.97).

AssetCo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of £102.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.31.

AssetCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

