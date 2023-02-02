Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 77.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.14. 906,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,643. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

