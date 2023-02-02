ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

SPRY has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SPRY stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $250.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.20.

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

