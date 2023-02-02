Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,716 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $56.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

