Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $9.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,878. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

