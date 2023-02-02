Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Trading Up 0.4%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72. 3,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter.

