Argent Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.