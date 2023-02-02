Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.