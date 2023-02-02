Argent Advisors Inc. Invests $215,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,698 shares of company stock worth $3,263,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $282.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $295.56.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

