ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UVE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,006,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UVE shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Further Reading

