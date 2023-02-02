ARGA Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 5,087 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

