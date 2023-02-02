Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Acquires $895,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,992.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc acquired 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $946,623.60.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc purchased 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc bought 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.96. 614,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $86.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.