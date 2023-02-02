Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.6 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $70.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

