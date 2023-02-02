Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 7.1%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 45,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,113,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein bought 39,526 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $100,396.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,396.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $278,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein purchased 39,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $100,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,396.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and sold 1,966,680 shares valued at $4,860,106. Insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

