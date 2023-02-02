Arcblock Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $180,286.90 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

