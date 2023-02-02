Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as high as C$1.03. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 47,592 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.89.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

