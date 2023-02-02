Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Apple Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.82. 101,593,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,765,516. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 101.7% during the third quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 1,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 101,717 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

