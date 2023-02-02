Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Acquires 13,768 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 13,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $569,169.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,889,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,852,351.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.54 per share, with a total value of $1,350,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.61 per share, with a total value of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Stock Performance

APPN traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 459,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,095. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.58. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Appian by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.