Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $10.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,287. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $372.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

