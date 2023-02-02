Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,923 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.60. 1,964,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

