Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 461,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 71,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 610,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,899. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

