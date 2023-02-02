Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $48.26. 129,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,255. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

