Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 1.12% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,683,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,741,000.

NYSEARCA:SPD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,170. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

