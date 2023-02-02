Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $72.18. 5,051,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,209. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

