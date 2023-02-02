Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $177.77. The company had a trading volume of 287,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day moving average of $160.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

