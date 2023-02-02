Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,756 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.78. 37,172,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,475,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

