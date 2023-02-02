Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,086 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,021,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,132,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

