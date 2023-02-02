Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.8 %

AVGO traded up $4.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $607.70. 776,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $253.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

