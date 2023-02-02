APENFT (NFT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.11 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $133.95 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00410673 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.59 or 0.28826211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.00554102 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

