Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.56.

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.38 and its 200-day moving average is $292.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

