Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $92.31 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Anyswap has a total market cap of $92.31 million and $98,320.58 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $10.76 or 0.00045192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.53698361 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $29,303.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

