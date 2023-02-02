Anyswap (ANY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.98 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $84.98 million and $31,983.05 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $9.91 or 0.00041443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.78 or 0.00410775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.38 or 0.28833404 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00555253 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.53698361 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $29,303.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

