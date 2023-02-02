Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 502.50 ($6.21). 413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.18).

Andrews Sykes Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 491.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 496.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82. The stock has a market cap of £210.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,391.89.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

