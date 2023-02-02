Analysts Set Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) PT at $18.35

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NYSE VALE opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 97.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 255.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

