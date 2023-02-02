Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $253.00

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $216.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.87. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
