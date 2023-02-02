Analysts Set Expectations for Canfor Pulp Products Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$265.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.77. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

