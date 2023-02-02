Analysts Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target at $192.67

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WILYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

