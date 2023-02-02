Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target at $114.62

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 355,525 shares worth $26,240,291. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,637.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

