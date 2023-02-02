Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.05

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $180.05 and last traded at $178.48, with a volume of 2559888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

