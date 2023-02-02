AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. AmerisourceBergen updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.50-$11.75 EPS.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.02. The stock had a trading volume of 359,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $134.63 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

