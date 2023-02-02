American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$30.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.69 million.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 175,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,354. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

AMSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,848.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

