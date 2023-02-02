American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.20. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

AFG stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.02. 607,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.75.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,037,000 after buying an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,311,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,246,000 after buying an additional 59,574 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

