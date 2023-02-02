American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share.

AFG stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.16. 261,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,674. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AFG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

