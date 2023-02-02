American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $150.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered American Express from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.61 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average is $151.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

