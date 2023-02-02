American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in American Express were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

